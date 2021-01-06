As images of hundreds of pro-Trump rioters swarming the U.S. Capitol filled screens in the Crossroads on Wednesday, many saw a nation more divided than they had ever seen. Other said the riot was inevitable.
For Bloomington resident Cecilia Moreno, 29, a mother to three children, seeing the riots unfold through her Facebook feed showed her how divided the country is.
“This divisiveness in this country has gotten so bad that this is not really surprising,” said Moreno, who said she did not vote in the November election because she dislikes both candidates. “Definitely a surreal thing to watch.”
For Moreno, politics took center stage after she was laid off from her restaurant job last year. Since then, she has become growingly frustrated with the unsubstantiated claims that the presidential election was fraudulent.
“Trump supporters just can’t admit that they lost,” she said. “They need to get over this so our officials can focus on getting us out of the pandemic. We don’t have time for this.”
“The U.S. is supposed to set an example for the rest of the world, and we are not doing that right now,” she added.
For Kansas resident Kenneth Kilpatrick, 59, the storming of the Capitol is a step in the wrong direction for Republicans.
“This is the behavior we criticize from the other side,” Kilpatrick said, who is staying in Victoria temporarily to visit his father. “Even though I think most of the people were peaceful, I am not happy.”
A self-described life-long Republican, Kilpatrick said he is worried about what the party’s next step will be.
“This throws a wrench in everything (Senator) Ted Cruz and the others were doing,” he said, referencing a group of GOP lawmaker’s efforts to call Arizona’s election certification into questions. “Hard to say where they go from here.”
Some community members said the riots and protesting were inevitable.
“Conservatives are sick and tired,” said Georgia Robinson, 54, of Victoria. “There is a grey area where I don’t know how to feel, but if you can only beat a dog for so long before it bites you.”
Robinson, who was born and grew up with in Greece before emigrating to the U.S. as a child, said she is worried the country is going to become more socialist.
“Greece is in debt and wants to leave the European Union because of socialism,” Robinson said, who voted for Trump in the last election. “We are on track to become that and these people realize that.”
All told, many members of the community hope the country can heal from Wednesday’s riot.
“We will see what happens,” Kilpatrick said.
“We have to do better,” Moreno added.
