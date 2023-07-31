Complete fiscal budget for next year will be presented at City Council Tuesday

Victoria's complete budget for next year will be introduced at the City Council meeting on Tuesday.
The preview for the 2024 fiscal budget was previously discussed in a special work session in June at the Victoria Community Center.
In addition, a recommendation for a new proposed tax rate will be discussed as property taxes will be decreasing, City Manager Jesús Garza said.
Public hearings on the tax rate will be scheduled for the next two months on Aug. 29 and Sept. 5.
According to the agenda, a resolution would propose a tax rate of 0.4898 per $100 evaluation, which exceeds the no-new revenue tax rate but does not exceed the voter-approved tax rate.