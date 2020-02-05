Michael Cloud
Contributed photo

“Today, the Senate rightfully voted to acquit President Trump, finally ending the prolonged impeachment charade. The partisan effort to impeach the president began long before Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi initiated the impeachment inquiry of President Trump’s call with President Zelensky. For months, Washington has wasted American taxpayer dollars, putting politics above the needs of the country. It’s past time for Congress to get things done for the American people so we can move forward as a nation. I’ll continue to work to ensure effective representation for our district and to move the ball forward on issues of real importance to you here in our part of Texas.” - Michael Cloud, U.S. Congress District 27, Republican

