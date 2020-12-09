Wednesday, the House passed a continuing resolution that would fund the federal government until Dec. 18, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud's office.
Cloud issued the following statement regarding the measure:
“A basic duty of Congress is to maintain a budget, and the funding deadline comes every year at the same time. Yet, time and time again when it comes down to the wire, the House passes stopgap bills. Leadership has shown again that kicking the can down the road is preferable to passing meaningful legislation. And as Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi looks to formulate next week’s spending bill before the Dec. 18th deadline, she continues to use COVID-19 relief and funding for the Paycheck Protection Program as a political football. Congress should stop playing games when the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans are at stake.”
(1) comment
Michael did the right thing
