Construction on the Navarro Street median project is set to begin Monday, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The project adds a curbed median barrier on Navarro Street from Loop 463 to Airline Road. The project also includes the construction of sidewalks on Navarro Street from Loop 463 to Airline Road, and construction of sidewalks on Rio Grande from Ben Wilson Street to Laurent Street, the release said.
The contractor, Hunter Industries of San Marcos, will begin working on the Rio Grande sidewalks on Monday. Hunter Industries was awarded the contract with a bid of about $8 million.
Another announcement will be made when the median work on Navarro Street is scheduled to begin.
Drivers should expect some traffic delays and are asked to use caution when driving through the work zone, the release said. Drivers should keep the following tips in mind:
- Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Traffic fines double in work zones.
- Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few
- feet from passing vehicles.
- Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.