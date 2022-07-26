On a sweltering Monday afternoon, construction workers laid the foundation for a median project being constructed along Houston Highway in Victoria.
Plans for the medians have been in the works from the Texas Department of Transportation since 2020.
The state agency aims to reduce the amount of fatal vehicle crashes and safety for those on the road as well as pedestrians crossing the roadway.
The state transportation agency already has constructed medians on Victoria's North Navarro Street.
