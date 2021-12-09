State Rep. Geanie Morrison's state House District 30 now includes Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Matagorda counties, she said. The district is losing Aransas, Calhoun and Refugio counties. There are 150 Texas House districts.
Matagorda County was left out of her new district and the reference to her state district was wrong in a story on Page A1 Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.