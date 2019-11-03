Victoria City Council on Tuesday will discuss Suddenlink’s service in the city, a conversation that comes after council members said they’ve received complaints from residents about their service with the cable and internet provider.
At the council’s meeting on Oct. 1, Councilman Jeff Bauknight raised the topic, saying he’s been receiving many complaints lately about internet service, call wait times and “everything else” provided by Suddenlink.
“Everyone that I speak to seems to be frustrated by internet and the service that’s been going on for the past month or two,” he said.
Councilwoman Jan Scott added that she’s heard complaints further back than the past month or two; she has heard complaints beginning about four or five months ago.
Thomas Gwosdz, the city’s attorney, said at the meeting that his office gets phone calls from residents complaining about the channel lineup on their TV, their bill or a number of other things, and the residents ask what the city can do about it.
Bauknight raised the conversation at the council’s meeting because, as Gwosdz described it, there is a general belief among residents that Suddenlink has a franchise agreement with the city. However, Gwosdz said, that is not the case.
“It used to be true that Suddenlink had a franchise agreement with the city of Victoria to operate within the city; they don’t anymore,” he said.
Suddenlink’s franchise with the city was taken over by the state franchise agreement, so Suddenlink has an agreement with the state, not the city, Gwosdz explained. The city does still receive some revenue from that, he said, but “no longer have any control over Suddenlink whatsoever.”
Regardless, City Manager Jesús Garza said staff would look into the matter. Gwosdz is scheduled to talk about the topic at Tuesday’s meeting. Essentially, he said Friday, he will explain a new method for residents to communicate any complaints or concerns about their cable or video service.
Also Tuesday, the city’s director of development services, Julie Fulgham, is scheduled to present a report that will provide the council with a review of the proposed Placido Benavides Design District.
When I lived in Amarillo, Suddenlink's service was exceptional. The service here was good, but never as good as in Amarillo, but I figured it was an infrastructure issue. Then Altice took over and the service and responsiveness is abysmal. I am not sure how the City Council can address this, but I hope it can. I'd love to see a competitor; or, see the city pressure Altice.
