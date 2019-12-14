A project to redesign one of the city’s most dangerous blocks to improve pedestrian safety is largely on hold as city officials await approval from a major player involved in the plan.
In October, after reviewing multiple proposals for a project near the H-E-B at 1505 E. Rio Grande St., the Victoria City Council voted against a pedestrian safety plan that was endorsed by city engineers, the Texas Department of Transportation and H-E-B officials. The council opted instead to go with a plan that will likely cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars more and could take years longer to complete, and officials are not sure whether H-E-B will approve it.
“It seems like H-E-B is balking at the plan,” said Councilman Rafael De La Garza. “They haven’t said that they are against it yet, but it definitely concerns me that they are balking and saying they have to review this now.”
The block has been the site of numerous incidents and fatalities as pedestrians attempt to cross the busy road. The council voted on a project that will signalize Azalea Street, realign Stolz Street and relocate H-E-B’s driveway in an effort to address pedestrian safety. The recommended project, on the other hand, would have terminated Stolz Street in a cul-de-sac.
The council chose the realignment project in a 5-2 vote, with council members Mark Loffgren and De La Garza voting against the plan. Mayor Rawley McCoy and council members Josephine Soliz, Jeff Bauknight, Jan Scott and Andrew Young supported it.
At that council meeting, Donald Reese, the city’s public works director, said the city would have to go back to H-E-B to discuss the project because the council did not choose the business’s preferred plan. The realignment option extends Stolz Street through land owned by H-E-B.
Julie Fulgham, the city’s director of development services, said the Texas Department of Transportation is moving forward with the signal design element of the project, but the city is still in communication with H-E-B about the rest.
She said the city is working on a contract for surveying work so the concept design and cost can be developed more.
“We’re still in negotiations with H-E-B, so we haven’t moved forward with that part of the design yet,” she said. She said she did not have a time frame for when H-E-B will respond.
Loffgren, who also voted against the plan, said all council members are in favor of a project to address safety and are in favor of the signal. He said his vote against the realignment project as opposed to the recommended cul-de-sac option was mainly about the cost.
“Just because (De La Garza) and I voted against it doesn’t mean we aren’t prioritizing the safety; we just felt it didn’t need to be this project which will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars more to do,” said Loffgren, who used to be a manager at H-E-B.
The realignment project will cost more, and there is still no guarantee H-E-B is on board, De La Garza said.
“This is going to be a big chunk of money, more than it had to be,” he said. “It costs more when engineering plans change; construction prices go up the longer we wait; and it might not be three parties contributing now, just two, if H-E-B doesn’t help pay.”
A representative with H-E-B this week declined to answer specific questions about whether H-E-B would support the plan the council approved.
“H-E-B will continue to work closely with the city to arrive at a solution that is beneficial for the city, our customers and the business,” said Regina Garcia, the H-E-B public affairs representative.
Whether H-E-B approves the plan or not, De La Garza said he hopes a finalized plan for all elements of the project is in place soon.
“The bottom line is, we all have safety of pedestrians as our first priority,” he said. “We do have to do something here, and regardless of if we have to review as a council again, something will get done.”
