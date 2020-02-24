About $4 million will be used to fund runway and taxiway improvements at the Victoria Regional Airport thanks to support from the Texas Department of Transportation and Victoria County.
Victoria County commissioners on Monday approved a payment of about $134,000 to help fund the improvements at the airport, which is a 10% match of about $1.3 million awarded in a grant from TxDOT. Lenny Llerena, the airport’s director, said the pavement rehabilitation and maintenance is overdue.
“I’m always looking for money,” Llerena told the commissioners. “I appreciate you guys matching this.”
The county previously approved an agreement with TxDOT for the runway and taxiway improvements. At that time, the state agency had designated $2.1 million for the work, making the county’s match $210,000, which the county approved. Another grant was consolidated with that one, Llerena explained, which brought the total from the transportation agency to about $2.6 million.
However, bids for the work came in higher than expected, about $4 million, so Llerena went back to TxDOT for additional funds. Fortunately, he said Monday, TxDOT was able to give the additional $1.3 million.
Llerena said the county’s match of 10% is “a good deal.” The commissioners also approved a payment of $50,000 for night work.
Commissioner Kevin Janak commended Llerena for his efforts.
“Thanks for finding the funds,” he said.
Also on Monday, the commissioners heard an update from Chief Deputy Roy Boyd about game room permit applications, which comes after the county passed a stringent game room ordinance in December.
Boyd said the application for residents to complete has been finalized and is now live on the sheriff’s office website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.