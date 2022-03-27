Victoria County commissioners will consider drafting a letter of support for the Port of Victoria Logistics Center rail buildout project at Monday’s commissioners court.

The letter would be in support of the center’s pursuit of federal grants, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said. It would also include a financial commitment from the county.

That financial commitment “could be as much as $3 million,” Zeller said.

The Texas Logistics Center will be developed on over 2,000 acres at the Port of Victoria, according to a news release.

The development will be a business park with three points of access, Sean Stibich, executive director at the Port of Victoria, said.

“It will be a logistics center, which is a kind of a business park in its own right,” Stibich said. “It’s going to be all kinds of people that hopefully locate there. We’re looking for all types of industry.”

The three access points will be by road, rail and water.

The hub is attached to the 35-mile Victoria Barge Canal, which leads to the Gulf of Mexico and is on the M-69 Marine Highway, according to the news release.

The hub also has more than 3 miles of road infrastructure, and is less than 8 miles from U.S. 59 and the future Interstate 69 corridor, allowing trucking operations to proceed out of it.

Finally, a rail expansion project will add the rail access. The first phase will see the addition of more than 42,000 feet of track. Later phases will consist of storage tracks, transloading operations and connections to newer tenants.

Upon completion, the hub will be served by Union Pacific and BNSF Railway, according to the news release.