Victoria County commissioners on Tuesday are scheduled to discuss a new court liaison program for the county.
The program, which will assign each county office or department a member of commissioners court to serve as their liaison, is part of County Judge Ben Zeller’s “Innovation 2020” plan.
The commissioners will meet Tuesday, rather than Monday, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The court first discussed the court liaison program in December when Zeller presented an in-depth look at the proposals in “Innovation 2020.” He said similar programs have been successful in other counties and would be advantageous for the court and all county departments.
Zeller said Friday that assigning liaisons to departments will occur in one of two ways. The court can decide to assign commissioners to departments randomly, or the commissioners can be assigned based on who is already working with specific departments.
“Certain members of court already are working with certain departments and offices on current issues and challenges, and I’ll have that list on Monday, if it’s the court’s preference to assign liaisons from there,” he said.
When the program was discussed in December, County Commissioner Clint Ives said he thinks it would eliminate be beneficial, as it would lead to members of the court meeting regularly with department heads to be of assistance, such as by giving guidance or sharing what the court’s opinion has been in the past has been on certain issues.
He said he foresees the new setup being a “huge benefit” to the budget process, as commissioners’ would be up-to-date on the needs of the each department when the budget process begins, instead of the entire court learning something new on the spot.
County Commissioner Gary Burns agreed, saying also he has wondered in the past why the court doesn’t meet with department heads on a quarterly basis. He said consistent meetings with departments would lead to transparency among departments, the court and the public.
“And that way by the time we hit budget, there’s no surprises,” he said.
County Commissioner Danny Garcia said that “at no time” would members of the court want to create the impression that they are “over” any of the county’s departments. In response, Zeller said the term “liaison” is self-explanatory.
Garcia also asked what the process for departments wanting to share information to the court is now. Zeller said many department heads reach out to him or a member of the court that they want to, but some don’t reach out at all. He said the program wouldn’t prevent departments from reaching out to any member of the court, but would enhance communication.
“I think the program will be a big benefit and step in the right direction for Victoria county and really help foster the court’s active participation in county departments,” Zeller said.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners are scheduled to meet privately to discuss personnel in the county’s administrative services department, commissioners’ court, county judge’s office and the employee clinic.
