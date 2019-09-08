Victoria County commissioners Monday will discuss an ongoing project to archive historical records that date to the 1800s.
A public hearing for the Victoria County Clerk archival plan, a project to preserve and make digital copies of thousands of paper-based records that include deeds and marriage licenses, is scheduled during Monday’s meeting.
The funding to preserve the records is collected with an archive fee, which the Victoria County clerk began collecting in 2014. More than $65,000 has been collected annually, according to the commissioners’ meeting packet, and about $74,000 is estimated to be collected in 2019.
The preservation and restoration of records occurs in several stages. The first stage included the restoration and preservation of 68 volumes of records, which included 10 deed index books, seven probate index books, 37 deed and mortgage record books, five marriage license books and nine probate minute books.
The second stage will move forward when enough revenue is available, which is estimated to be between 2019 and 2021.
A $5,000 grant from the Texas Bar Historical Foundation awarded in 2018 was used to complete the first stage of the project. The clerk’s office plans to seek additional grants and donations going forward.
Also Monday, Victoria County commissioners are scheduled to discuss resolutions for the Long-Term Recovery Group building remodel and commissioners court renovations in the historic courthouse.
