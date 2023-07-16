Victoria County could receive money from a previous lawsuit at Monday's Commissioners Court meeting.
The county could be awarded $50,000 through a settlement with Volkswagen stemming from the emissions lawsuit in 2016, according to Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller.
In September 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency discovered numerous Volkswagen diesel vehicles had software that could cheat federal admissions tests.
The EPA proceeded to issue a notice of violation to the company regarding the Clean Air Act.
According to Zeller, counties in Texas are able to enforce provisions of the Clean Air Act, which led the county to file lawsuit in 2016.
"Commissioners Court wanted to do our small part in making sure that kind of corruption didn't go unchecked," Zeller said.