Victoria County will take part in a statewide legal effort to reform the way pharmacies distribute opioids.
County commissioners agreed to join a court settlement Monday morning.
By joining the state's legal matter, Victoria County could receive $493,000, as well as additional funding through grants, county Chief of Staff Giani Cantu said.
Texas is engaged in opioid settlements with four different companies — Allegran, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
"We are eager to get those funds when they are made available," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said on Monday. "Counties bear the brunt of this situation, whether it's the impact on law enforcement, on the jail, on our public health department and at the emergency room at our public hospital."
Zeller said the state has limited "eligible uses" for local governments receiving funds from the settlement. Funding public mental health services would be an eligible use.
"When we do eventually get these funds, I do believe we will be able to put them to good use," Zeller said.
Curbing opioid abuse is a goal, the county judge said.
“There’s been an opioid crisis across the country that has been very severe,” Zeller said last week.
Victoria County also joined an opioid settlement in September 2021. Zeller said he expects the county to receive funds from that settlement "soon."
In other business, the Commissioners Court approved the reappointments of two members of the Victoria County Navigation District board, Robby Burdge and Byron Burris.
Burdge is chairman of the board, while Burris serves as vice-chairman.
“Robby and Byron have done great work on the board, developing the board, expanding infrastructure,” Judge Zeller said last Friday. “There are a lot of positive things on the horizon out there.”