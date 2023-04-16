Victoria County is expected to spend over $1.7 million for the design of new taxiways at Victoria Regional Airport. Commissioners will formally receive the signed contract for the project on Monday.
County Judge Ben Zeller signed an agreement on April 3 with Centurion Planning and Design, a Texas-based firm. That same day, officials from the company delivered a presentation to the Commissioners Court.
Molly Waller, CEO of Centurion Planning Design, said during the April 3 presentation a taxiway improvement project at the Victoria airport could keep pilots from getting confused once they land.
Taxiway Charlie does not have lights, so planes have to rely on their navigation light reflectors when using the taxiway at night, Waller said.
“We are making things make sense to pilots, making things make sense when you are landing,” Waller said.
The Federal Aviation Administration plans to fully reimburse Victoria County for the taxiway design costs next year, Victoria Regional Airport Director Lenny Llerena said during the April 3 presentation. Llerena said the FAA will also cover 90% of construction and design costs for improvements to a runway and terminal building.
Between 2023 and 2027, government grants would cover over $45 million for the airport’s infrastructure improvement program, according a table made by Centurion Planning and Design. The county would pay the remaining $6 million.
Before updating the runway, which has not had new asphalt in over 20 years, the airport must address issues with the taxiways, Llerena said April 3. Multiple taxiways do not meet the federal government’s current design standards, he said.
Also on Monday’s agenda, commissioners will consider approving a schedule for planning and voting on next year’s county budget and tax rate. Approval of the 2024 budget and tax rate is marked for Sept. 11, and a public hearing on the commissioners’ proposals is set for Sept. 5. The dates are subject to revision, according to the county.
Last fall, the Commissioners Court approved a 2023 budget of over $70 million and a tax rate of 39.34 cents per $100, a 0.25 cent decrease from the prior year.