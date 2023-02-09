Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller reflected on 2022 and discussed plans for this year and beyond in an address to members of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon.
"We began the new year with an ambitious agenda," Zeller said before he highlighted developments in local law enforcement, public health, aviation and disaster preparation.
Zeller said the Victoria County Sheriff's Office will receive more Operation Lone Star funds this year, projected to be in the range of $2 million. Operation Lone Star is a state program with a mission to curb illegal immigration and illegal drug trade
"The county sheriff's office under the leadership of Sheriff (Justin) Marr has gotten a lot done," Zeller said. "They have taken a lead in addressing the border crisis and drug trafficking travesty that is occurring."
The sheriff's office also will be implementing the use of body cameras throughout the office later this month, Zeller said.
Later in his speech, Zeller mentioned the "big strides" taken by Citizens Medical Center, which is owned by Victoria County. Citizens is set to enter Phase II of an emergency room expansion and renovation project in 2023.
"The hospital is on track to roll out a new MRI machine later this summer, which is the most high-tech around," Zeller said. "It is a multimillion dollar purchase the hospital was able to acquire in part, 50%, due (to) a donation."
Zeller said the improvements at Citizens counter health care trends in communities throughout Texas. He referenced a study which found that 71 counties in Texas do not have a hospital.
"At a time when similar hospitals are closing down or being bought up, we see our hospital moving forward without the reliance of tax dollars," Zeller said.
Another subject of note for the county judge was the effort to establish a new governance model for the Victoria Regional Airport. Victoria city and county officials are considering a proposal that would allow both city and county leaders to appoint members to a new airport board.
A study from an independent organization found the airport generates an annual economic impact worth $44.7 million.
"It's an arena we're focusing more on, and we're looking at some very big possibilities," Zeller said.
There are also plans in the works for a new aviation program at the University of Houston-Victoria. The Victoria Regional Airport would host the program.
Zeller said the university is looking to receive funds for the program.
"It's a project we're eager to participate in," Zeller said.
The Victoria airport could someday be home to a 13,000-square-foot regional emergency operations complex, which could house up to 650 first responders.
The Federal Emergency Management Administration is currently reviewing the project after the complex received approval from the state last October.
"It's not certain that we're gonna get that project, but if we do, we would expect it to be the impetus for even larger growth and an exciting future for years to come," Zeller said.