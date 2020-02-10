Victoria County commissioners on Monday authorized County Judge Ben Zeller to define the scope of an audit that they approved a week before.
However, the commissioners continued to debate what the scope of an audit examining their handling of Hurricane Harvey recovery spending should be and whether the plan for the scope qualifies the audit as a forensic one.
Rick Collie, who worked as Citizens Medical Center’s director of building services for more than 26 years, told the commissioners that a “full forensic audit is now necessary to salvage, I think, reputation and regain confidence of the voters.”
“You could be squandering an opportunity to show real leadership because I think you have the chance, and I hope you’re doing that today, to objectively look into the decision-making process and actions during and after Hurricane Harvey by means of a full forensic audit,” he said.
The discussion during the court’s Feb. 3 meeting centered on two different audits: one done by a certified accounting firm that will review the county’s finances with the purpose of finding financial crimes, and one that was consistently called a “forensic audit” that would examine the county’s procedures, policies and actions taken after Harvey.
The commissioners voted 4-1 at that meeting to proceed with a standard financial audit conducted by a certified public accounting firm, despite repeated calls for the more, in-depth forensic audit by Commissioner Gary Burns and members of the public.
Since then, Zeller has said the audit done by a certified accounting firm is “by definition” a forensic audit, and criticized the Advocate’s coverage of that meeting. Zeller will now create a draft of specifications for the audit that will be presented to the court before continuing the request for proposals process. A forensic audit is a recognized and defined business term that was not contained in the motion of the resolution approved at the commissioners’ previous meeting.
During Monday’s meeting, Collie said that after a disaster, it is common for institutions to perform a critical analysis of their procedures that failed or policies that were not followed, which may reveal a need for different or improved policies and procedures. After formal recommendations are made, the institution provides documented verification that the new procedures and policies are in place and being followed.
“If you had had this in place before the hurricane, there would be no need now for this discussion or probably a forensic audit,” he said. “Your internal analysis would have an answer to the question of why only one contractor was considered to do all the work.”
Zeller said the audit will include a thorough review of all money that came in and all money that went out, which will include verifying from sources about money that came in, comparing that information with the county’s records, verifying from vendors that checks were received and more – “things that are standard in a forensic audit.”
“I think standard in a forensic audit goes a little deeper than that,” Burns told him.
Burns explained that he voted against having an audit done by a certified public accounting firm at the court’s Feb. 3 meeting because, as he and County Treasurer Sean Kennedy said at the time, the work related to checking the county’s finances is already done by the county treasurer and auditor. He said he would have voted for a more in-depth look at the business reality of things, done by a forensic auditor.
Zeller said it’s clear people have different understandings of the word “forensic,” but he said he spoke to several local certified public accountants who “confirmed his understanding of both the purpose and definition of forensic.”
“It’s like somebody saw an episode of ‘CSI’ and was infatuated by the term ‘forensic’ and just added that to everything that’s being said,” he said.
To Collie’s comments, Zeller said that the court is and has taken steps to improve policies and procedures since the hurricane. For example, the court voted to restructure the county’s administrative services department last year, which eliminated the director of administrative services position, made human resources a standalone department and added the county’s engineer position.
Further, a committee is currently examining all aspects of the county’s spending and procurement practices and working on an improved policy that will act as a guide for county officials to follow.
“Once we conclude the forensic audit that shows to the public no money is missing, no money is stolen, at that point we don’t need to begin all these additional efforts – largely what we’ll be doing is concluding them,” Zeller said.
Burns said after the meeting that while he voted to authorize Zeller to create the draft of specifications for the audit, he plans to ask to broaden its scope beyond finances when it is presented to the court.
“I’ll propose the parameters that I’d like to be on there to assure the audit is not just matching invoices and checks,” he said.
Burns said that he also suggests the court also consider the original request made last July for a forensic task force, in addition to an audit, made up of county residents with a variety of expertise to examine the county’s actions after the storm.
“I would really like to see that happen,” Burns said after the meeting. “This will evaluate the whole process, more than our financials, and help us move forward.”
