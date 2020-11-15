Victoria County commissioners will begin interviewing candidates for the upcoming justice of the peace vacancy on Monday.
“I’m looking forward to beginning this part of the process,” County Judge Ben Zeller said Friday.
Seven candidates will be interviewed, Zeller said, each hoping to be appointed by the court to replace current Justice of the Peace Stuart Posey, who plans to retire Dec. 31.
Twelve people applied for the position. However, four of those did not meet the initial residency requirements, Zeller said, and another person has since withdrawn their application. Therefore, the court will interview the remaining seven candidates.
The commissioners will begin the interviews on Monday afternoon and will continue conducting interviews on Tuesday morning, Zeller said. The interviews will not be open to the public, he said.
Zeller said he anticipates that the court will announce the appointment for Posey’s replacement in early December. That person will then begin as justice of the peace for the precinct on Jan. 1.
Also on Monday, the commissioners will consider enacting a burn ban in response to a recommendation from Richard Castillo, the county’s fire marshal. Castillo wrote in a memo to the commissioners dated Nov. 12 that the dry areas in the county as well as the rising drought index put the county in range for a recommended burn ban.
The ban would allow for only household trash burning, Castillo wrote. Any other burning would be subject to a fine.
Though some rain was expected over the weekend, Zeller said that likely wouldn’t be enough to hold off on approval of the ban.
“Our volunteer departments have been battling a lot of grass fires, so unless we get a substantial amount of rain between now and Monday, we’ll move forward with this ban,” Zeller said Friday.
