Victoria County commissioners commended Gulf Bend Center for its 50 years of service to the community Monday at their first meeting of 2020.
“We certainly recognize and appreciate the great work that Gulf Bend Center does, and a 50-year anniversary is certainly a big deal, a milestone,” said County Judge Ben Zeller.
Zeller read aloud a resolution recognizing the center’s anniversary during the meeting, which took place in the county’s emergency operations center to allow construction to begin on a courtroom renovation project in the county courthouse. The resolution praised Gulf Bend for “the positive impact it has made by improving the quality of life in our community for individuals and their families by providing excellent and trusted care for wellness.”
The mental health center is marking its 50th anniversary with an open house Thursday. Jennifer Rayburn, the center’s director of advancement, attended the commissioners’ meeting and invited the public to the event.
The center, which first opened in 1970, is one of 37 local mental health authorities throughout the state that are tasked with providing mental health treatment to those with mental illnesses and intellectual or developmental disabilities.
County Commissioner Gary Burns, who has served on the board of Gulf Bend for about 15 years, called Gulf Bend “one of the finest organizations in town.”
Burns added that work Gulf Bend does is at times taken for granted, and the center deserves recognition for its services. The center serves Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio and Victoria counties.
Also on Monday, commissioners reappointed Commissioner Kevin Janak to serve as county judge pro tempore in 2020. Janak also served as county judge pro tem in 2019.
“I think Commissioner Janak has done a great job, especially considering the work that he’s done with the Hurricane Harvey insurance money and the airport, and I would recommend that he continue as judge pro tem,” said County Commissioner Danny Garcia.
