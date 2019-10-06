Victoria County commissioners Monday are scheduled to recognize local youth in honor of National 4-H Week.
During National 4-H Week, Oct. 6-12, Victoria County 4-H members will showcase the many ways the program inspires kids through hands-on learning experiences, said Paige Melton, the Victoria County extension agent for 4-H and youth development.
In recognition of the week, 4-H Victoria County ambassadors will be present at the Victoria County commissioners’ meeting Monday, Melton said.
“It’s really important that we recognize National 4-H Week through commissioners court because they are so supportive of it and we want to get word out that this is a week to recognize 4-H,” she said.
In the last year, more than 500 people have participated in 4-H programs in Victoria County, Melton said, and hundreds of people have volunteered.
Melton said there are more than 15 clubs in Victoria County that kids can be a part of, which, “each give kids the traditional 4-H club experience with leadership, community service, opportunities to meet friends and connect.”
The week is also a time for 4-H members to say “thank you” and give back to the community, she said. During the week, youth and volunteers will deliver homemade baked goods to area businesses that have shown their support to the program throughout the year.
Additionally, 4-H families have been collecting old denim donations in coordination with the Blue Jeans Go Green program, which recycles blue jeans into something new.
