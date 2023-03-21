Victoria County announced on Monday its intention to purchase Guadalupe Elementary from Victoria's school district as part of a plan to turn the building into a sheriff's office training facility.
County Judge Ben Zeller said the county plans pay $300,000 to acquire the facility. The county hopes to complete the deal no later than May 28, Zeller said.
Victoria Independent School District spokesperson Ashley Scott said trustees are planning to discuss "the value and possible sale of the campus and property" in a closed session during the March 28 school board meeting. The district will not provide further comment until the closed session ends, Scott said.
If purchased by the county, Zeller said the facility would be transformed into a training center for the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
"In visiting with the Sheriff (Justin Marr), I understand there is a need for training space," Zeller said. "The Guadalupe school is an ideal location, a suitable facility."
Marr said he is excited about the potential acquisition because his office will be able to host more training sessions.
"We could have all kinds of training sessions there, and we could open it up to our law enforcement partners in neighboring counties," Marr said.
The sheriff's office has previously used Guadalupe Elementary as a site for active school shooter response training sessions, Marr said.
Marr said he did not know when the sheriff's office could occupy the site on a regular basis.
Guadalupe Elementary closed in 2019, due to financial reasons. The school building was put up for sale last July.