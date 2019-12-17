New documents sent by Virtus Group, the company that remains at the center of a controversy about whether the county spent Harvey recovery money in taxpayers’ interests, have been made available to the public.
Virtus sent the county the information last week in response to the county’s Nov. 25 letter that set a deadline of 10 days to provide additional documentation. The documents have been made available to the public and can be found on the county’s website.
Luis Garcia, a national project coordinator with the company, wrote in an email to Sarah Hamman, a compliance specialist with Victoria County’s administrative services office, that he plans to come to Victoria next week to “go over our findings and put this behind us.”
“I am available any day, as I think it is important to discuss in person,” he wrote. “I just want to be spot-on when we close this out.”
Garcia is the same company official who came to Victoria in September, but details about that trip were not announced to the public before his visit. He also appeared before commissioners during a meeting in October and announced the company would review its work in the county and compare it to an accurate scope of work.
The letter asked for a list of documents related to an invoice for about $852,000. The county paid Virtus $500,000 in April but has withheld the remaining $352,000. Victoria County Commissioner Kevin Janak said previously that the remaining 5% of verification will be complete once Virtus clarifies matters related to the invoice.
During the commissioners court meeting Monday, Janak said the information had not yet been reviewed. He said any further action by the county will be discussed in court.
“Hopefully it’s everything we’ve requested,” Janak said at the time.
