A Victoria County commissioner is concerned that county leaders are attempting to stop a previously agreed upon forensic audit before it begins.
At their meeting on June 8, the commissioners backed away from paying for a forensic audit they earlier had agreed would examine the county’s management of Hurricane Harvey recovery money. The ball was then left in Commissioner Gary Burns’ court to bring back an alternate proposal with a cost included.
Separately from the forensic audit, the court had planned to discuss again a new purchasing policy for the county at their upcoming meeting, after it was delayed for the second time on June 1 because of concerns raised by commissioners Kevin Janak and Clint Ives.
Now, the court’s agenda for Monday’s meeting states the commissioners will consider using an outside firm to review and make recommendations on the draft purchasing policy prior to its approval, to be done “either in addition to or in lieu of conducting a forensic audit.”
Burns said Friday that his understanding of the agenda item is clear.
“I think it’s a way to get out of the forensic audit and prevent a close examination,” he said. “I think the purchasing policy is excellent, but I don’t think it’s going to accomplish this goal of gaining trust in commissioners court by the public.”
Victoria Regional Airport commissioner and businessman Dennis Patillo, who has advocated for the forensic audit and has been among community leaders and residents raising concerns about the recovery process for a year, agreed.
“There is reason to believe that the political calculation has been made that the price to pay for criticism for failing to do what they said they would do is less than the price they would have to pay for the results of a forensic audit,” he said.
The concerns of some members of the court on June 8 largely centered on the fact that the proposal from BKD, the firm the commissioners chose to perform the audit, did not have a dollar figure attached to it or a “do not exceed” amount listed. A representative of the firm said that is standard since it is impossible to know how an investigation will unfold until it begins. The county would have the ability to end the contract at any time.
But because the county is anticipating budget constraints because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ives said on June 8 that the forensic audit might not be the top priority. He said he has heard from very few residents about the concerns about the county’s recovery process after Harvey since they were first raised.
Patillo noted that the report produced by Janak and other county employees that attempted to resolve concerns and took nearly one year to complete was done without a deadline and cost taxpayer dollars, making it “essentially a blank check if you will, which is the same thing that’s being criticized for this proposal.”
“If you feel you have something the public don’t want to see, you are going to do everything possible so it doesn’t happen,” Patillo said. “And you’ll paint that reason in the shroud of good government, saying 'We can’t afford it.'”
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller could not be reached for comment Friday.
Commissioner Danny Garcia said Friday he is still in support having a forensic audit done. He said he is concerned about the dollar amount, but understands the audit’s purpose.
The new purchasing policy is intended to improve upon the county’s processes for spending, Garcia said, which is a positive step for the county.
But the purpose of the audit is to review all of the county’s policies and procedures that were followed after Harvey, Garcia said.
“I’ve never been against an outside firm coming in and looking at our books – I encourage that,” he said. “But I don’t want to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars doing it, so I asked Commissioner Burns to work with an attorney to create more structure for the firm so we’d have a specific dollar amount to consider.”
A new proposal is forthcoming that will list an anticipated cost and plan for the first phase of the forensic audit, Patillo and Burns said.
As that is prepared, Burns said he’s anxious to see what the other commissioners suggest on Monday.
“I guess we all have different ideas of how to best serve the public,” Burns said. “I’m real curious to see what is proposed.”
During the June 8 meeting, Zeller called the concerns that have led to calls for the forensic audit a “dead horse that’s been beaten for years.” He said criticism is expected no matter how the court proceeds.
Patillo, however, said Friday he doesn’t think the matter is a dead horse, but feels the commissioners “hoped the horse would die by kicking the can down the road.”
“As Zeller said, criticism comes with the territory, but solutions also come with the territory,” he said. “When you run with a statement of being transparent, you should be transparent.”
