County Treasurer Sean Kennedy died Wednesday morning, according to a news release from County Judge Ben Zeller.
His death was unexpected, according to the news release.
Kennedy had been with Victoria County since Feb. 16, 1998 and had served as the county’s elected treasurer since Jan. 1, 2007.
“Sean’s passing leaves an unexpected void in Victoria County,” said Zeller. “We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Barbara and family. Sean was a good man and dignified public servant in this community for many years. We will greatly miss him.”
