City of Victoria Development Services has received $290,000 from the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program to assist residents who are behind on their rent payments because of COVID-19.
Funding will be provided to qualified applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Payments will be made directly to landlords on behalf of residents.
To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Must be experiencing financial hardship because of COVID-19.
- Must fall below 80% of Victoria’s median family income (residents can visit victoriatx.gov/cdbg to view income limits).
- Must not have received COVID-19 aid through a program administered by the city of Victoria. The city administered the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program in 2021 and the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program in 2020.
Application forms are available at victoriatx.gov/covidassist or at the Planning and Development Services office, 700 Main St., Suite 129. Completed forms and required documentation may be mailed or delivered in person to City of Victoria Development Services, 700 Main St., Suite 129, Victoria, TX., 77901.
To view complete program guidelines, visit victoriatx.gov/covidassist. For more information, contact City of Victoria Development Services at 361-485-3360 or email community development planner Vanessa Cummins at vcummins@victoriatx.gov.
