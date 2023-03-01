The 2023 Citizens Academy graduates who have also completed the Civilian Police Academy and the Civilian Responder Program received the Distinguished Citizen Award during the 2023 Citizens Academy graduation ceremony Feb. 23 at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex. Shown, from left, are Communications & Public Affairs Director Ashley Strevel; Distinguished Citizens David “Doc” Peters, Jodi Schaefer and Deborah Breeden; and Mayor Jeff Bauknight.