Traffic on Crestwood Drive between Navarro Street and Laurent Street will switch on Monday to the newly paved south lane so crews can work on the north lane.
Traffic will still be eastbound only.
All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible. Through traffic can avoid delays by seeking alternate routes.
The construction is part of the $3,786,996 Crestwood Drive Phase II Reconstruction Project. Phase II is expected to be fully complete by March 2023.
For more information, contact Engineering at 361-485-3340.