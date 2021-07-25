Victoria County Commissioners will consider adding a health advocate position to the Crossroads Area Veterans Center.
"I think it is a wonderful idea," said County Judge Ben Zeller. "We always jump at the opportunity to advance services to our veterans."
The position would assist veterans with all health care related services and any issues that arise for them, said Zeller. The position will be funded through the Texas Veterans Commission, according to the meeting agenda.
Commissioners will also receive the Victoria County auditor's report on the county's annual audit at Monday's meeting.
"We at the county are always very careful with the budget and how we spend tax dollars," said Zeller. "We're seeing the positive outcome of that once gain in this audit."
Commissioners also intend to approve an interlocal agreement with Nueces County to help house Nueces County Jail inmates at the Victoria County Jail after the Nueces County Jail was found noncompliant by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in June
Zeller said this sort of agreement is nothing new and Victoria County has helped house people from jails in multiple counties across the region and state before.
The jail will not take maximum-security inmates, sex offenders or high-risk inmates, according to the agreement. And Nueces County has agreed to pay Victoria a fee of $60 per inmate each day.
"It does have the possibility to bring in several hundred thousand dollars over the next year," said Zeller, although there are also costs associated with it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.