Lawmakers in both chambers of Congress reconvened in the U.S. Capitol Wednesday night to vote on whether to certify the election results of president-elect Joe Biden following an illegal entry of protesters into Senate and House chambers.
Congressmen voted late Wednesday and early Thursday morning “on agreeing to the objection” of certifying Arizona’s and Pennsylvania’s results for Biden as president.
Congressman Michael Cloud, Republican of District 27, voted to approve the objection of the presidential results. Congressman Filemon B. Vela, Democrat of District 34, voted not to approve them, according to the House clerk.
In the House, objections to Biden’s presidential results failed 121 to 303 for Arizona’s results and failed 138 to 282 for Pennsylvania’s results.
In the other chamber, Texas’ two senators had split decisions.
Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican, objected and subsequently voted to approve the objection of election results. Sen. John Cornyn, Republican, voted not to approve the objection of election results, according to senate.gov.
In the Senate, objections to Biden’s presidential results failed 6 to 93 for Arizona’s results and failed 7 to 92 for Pennsylvania’s results.
