District Judge Jack Marr announced Friday his intention to seek reelection in 2020 as a Republican.
"I believe strongly in our Constitution and that people who come to court deserve to have their legal cases decided based on the Constitution and laws as written – not based on politics or judicial activism," said Marr in a news release.
Since 2013, Marr has served as district judge of the 24th Judicial District, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Jackson, Refugio and Goliad counties. In that office he has presided over numerous civil, criminal and family law cases, including complex ones that involved oil and gas, personal injury, first-degree felonies and capital murder.
Before taking office, Marr worked as an attorney in the Crossroads for more than 35 years. In that time, he handled more than 2,000 cases involving a variety of legal issues.
"One size does not fit all when it comes to the cases people bring to court, and I strive every day as a judge to apply the law with wisdom and fairness,” Marr said.
Marr holds a bachelor's degree in business and law degree from Texas Tech University. Since 1983, he has been board-certified as a Family Law Specialist, and he has completed more than 2,200 hours of continuing legal education.
Before and after becoming judge, Marr has served as a faculty member for continuing legal education seminars presented by the State Bar of Texas Center for the Judiciary.
He also serves as chairman of the Legislative Committee of the Family Law Section with the State Bar of Texas.
The judge also has numerous professional awards and recognitions.
During his career as a lawyer, Marr was a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists and was repeatedly recognized as a "Super Lawyer" by Texas Monthly magazine.
As judge, Marr received the Allison Unger Award for Outstanding Contributions to Family Law fro the Texas Family Foundation.
In 2018, he was honored with Outstanding Jurist Award by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.
He has two sons and four grandchildren with his wife Sharon of 48 years.
Marr, an avid hunter and fisherman, is a member of the Coastal Conservation Association and Ducks Unlimited.
“It’s my duty as a judge to listen to people and pay close attention to the facts in each case, then apply the law justly to those facts," he said. "I make it a priority to decide cases without delay after hearing all sides and treat everyone with fairness and respect. It’s an honor to serve as a district judge, and I would be honored to continue working for you in the courtroom."
