Sharon Wiggins
“Different people have different ideas about what is impeachable and what is acceptable, and we’ve always had people having different ideas in this country.” Sharon Wiggins, 78, of Coletoville, a self-described knee jerk Democrat.
Jason Day
“I think the inquiry is a waste of our tax money and time. ... They better not impeach him because it is going to be bad.” Jason Day, 48, of Yorktown, Republican.
Alpha Diallo
“I’m not really involved in politics, but I do believed if he committed the impeachable offenses then he should be (impeached) because we live in a country that has laws for a reason.” Alpha Diallo, 29, of Inez, Independent.

