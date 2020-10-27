State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst has earned the backing of sheriffs from across the Crossroads region in her reelection bid to the Texas Senate, according to a news release from Kolkhorst’s office.
In making their endorsement of Kolkhorst, the sheriffs said Kolkhorst has always been a voice of reason for public safety in the Texas Senate and that she is committed to the men and women who protect our communities, the release said.
“I want to thank the Crossroads sheriffs and their deputies for what they do every single day: going into the face of danger, risking their lives to keep Texans safe,” said Kolkhorst in the release. “I am honored to receive their endorsement, and I look forward to continuing working with them. I will always fight for the brave men and women in uniform across our state, so that they can focus on preventing crime and protecting the public they’ve sworn to serve.”
Kolkhorst has been repeatedly been endorsed or awarded by the Combined Law Enforcement of Texas, Department of Public Safety Officers Association and the Sheriffs Association of Texas among other law enforcement groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.