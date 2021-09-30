Victoria County Criminal District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson will join County Judge Ben Zeller at his Coffee with the Judge event on Oct. 8.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Vela Farms, 221 S. Main St.,in downtown Victoria. Complimentary coffee and refreshments will be served.
“In these strange and uncertain times, Victoria is blessed to have Constance Filley Johnson as our district attorney, and we’re happy to have her join us for coffee and conversations on Oct. 8,” said Zeller in a press release. “Everyone is welcome to stop by for a cup of coffee and to visit about all that is happening in our community.”
Zeller began regularly holding Coffee with the Judge in January as an informal way for local residents to stay connected with their county government. Anyone is welcome to attend and share any ideas or suggestions they may have.
