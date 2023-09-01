Goliad County Commissioners approved a decision to move the 24th Judicial District attorney's seat to Goliad County during their Commissioners Court meeting on Monday.
This change will allow Goliad County to be responsible for cutting the checks and invoicing other counties for their respective shares, said Refugio County Judge Jhiela Poynter.
The 24th Judicial District encompasses Goliad, DeWitt and Refugio counties. The district attorney's office is responsible for prosecuting major crimes in that three-county district.
The decision by Goliad County commissioners to move the district attorney's office seat came the same day DeWitt County Commissioners approved a decision to reduce their county's share of the district attorney's office funding by 40%.
Previously, the DeWitt County commissioners and county judge had proposed a 66% reduction.
DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler said the reasoning behind the cuts originated from complaints against the district attorney's office.
"Commissioners Court wanted to make a budget adjustments due to some long-term policy complaints," Fowler said.
He declined to explain in detail what the complaints were because he said he and the commissioners wanted to look to the future and resolve the conflict.
Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter said the budget cut was due to personal complaints with the job of District Attorney Robert Lassmann.
"The only complaint that they could produce was about Lassmann when he was reprimanded years ago," he said. "Lassmann comes into work every day and gets the job done."
Lassmann is not seeking reelection. Poynter announced in August he was seeking the office.
Tensions were high during the DeWitt County meeting on Monday, Poynter said. For two hours of the public hearing, Lassmann and others in support of the district attorney's office spoke to deter the commissioners in saving the jobs.
After the meeting was over, Dewitt County commissioners decided to reduce the proposed cut to 40% and keep the assistant district attorney position intact with reduced pay.
Commissioners decided against restoring the funding of the positions of clerk and investigator.
Jhiela Poynter said that the budget was not written with other counties in mind.
Due to the budget cuts, the district attorney's office could become ineligible for Senate Bill 22, according to the bill. The bill would have allowed the office to receive grant funding for a new position.
"If a county reduces funding for a position, they're ineligible for funding by the bill," she said.
Changing the district seat will allow the expenditure of narcotic funds to ensure the security of jobs, like the clerk and investigator, for prosecutorial services.
Jhiela Poynter said she recently spoke with Fowler and they are considering a joint statement.
She hoped the three counties will come together and move forward.
"I know Judge Fowler, Judge Bennett and I are all committed to doing what's best for the district and our respective counties and I look forward to us continuing our conversation to reach an amicable solution," she said.
Fowler said that he spoke with Poynter at a conference on Thursday and all three judges will be looking to resolve the problem soon.
"We're committed to get together in the next week or two to come to an agreement," he said. "If Goliad employees and staff are working in Dewitt County, we need to know which policy they'd abide by."