County residents who do not agree with the appraised property values on their homes or businesses have until Monday to file a protest with the Victoria County Appraisal Office.
Chief Appraiser John Haliburton on Wednesday encouraged residents who have questions about their appraised values to contact his office to file a protest.
“You know the inside of your home better than we do,” Haliburton said to a roomful of business leaders at the monthly Victoria Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
In April, the appraisal district mailed 43,000 letters to residents and businesses indicating the assessed value of their property changed by at least $1,000 since last year.
Since then, the office has fielded many calls from residents upset over the appraised amounts.
In most cases, district officials are able to work with the property owner to resolve the protest, he said. He encouraged people who file protests to take photos of the contested property.
He noted the appraisers are not allowed inside people’s homes or on property posted for no entry.
If the protest cannot be settled, it will advance to the Appraisal Review Board for a hearing. The board is appointed by the Victoria County Commissioners Court.
In explaining the process for appraising property, Haliburton said the state’s appraisal offices are bound by the state tax code.
The county is divided into six quadrants, and a team of appraisers is assigned to each quadrant. The appraised values are assessed on the property, as of Jan. 1 of each year, based on fair market values.
He said if a piece of property is a vacant lot on Jan. 1, but a home is built on it after that, the appraised value will be on the vacant land for that year but will change the following year to reflect the new home.
While the appraised value of a piece of property may increase 25% to 50% a year, the property value can only increase 10% over the previous value for tax purposes.
For more information or to find out how to file a protest, call 361-576-3621 or go to www.victoriacad.org.
