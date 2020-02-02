A real estate developer is proposing to build a new 96-unit affordable senior housing community in Victoria.
Victoria’s City Council on Tuesday will discuss giving support for the proposal for the complex, called The Enchanted Gardens Apartments.
“There’s been a lot of talk about affordability needs in our community, and this project, if it happens, would help fill a void in Victoria,” City Manager Jesús Garza said Friday. “It’s a good thing that a developer is willing to help us bring an affordable housing project to town.”
Right now, it’s important that the public understands the project is not at all definite, Garza said. Realtex Development Corporation, the developer, intends to submit an application to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for 2020 9% Housing Tax Credits for the apartments. The application is very competitive.
The council on Tuesday will consider a resolution of support for the application, Garza said, and it does not mean the project will actually happen. If the council gives its support, Garza said the developer will likely submit the application in the next month and find out whether it received the tax credits by summer.
“It’s a process,” he said. “Part of that process requires the support from us, which the council may give on Tuesday, but there are many other parts to the process before it being official if this development will happen or not.”
On Dec. 17, the council approved entering into a real estate contract with Realtex Development for the 10-acre site. If it comes to fruition, the development would be on land currently owned by the city, on North Ben Jordan Street, just north of Sam Houston Drive, according to the council’s meeting packet.
The proposed 96 units will have rents ranging from market rate to affordable for those people at or below 60% of the area median income, according to the agenda packet.
The development would consist of 12 residential buildings that are all one story and include outdoor front porches. The property would also have a sizable clubhouse with a resort-style pool. It would also have a maintenance building, a mail kiosk, various gazebos and BBQ areas, a dog park, walking area, covered parking options and fully fenced perimeter with gated access, according to the packet.
The development is designed to target seniors in need of housing who spend more than 30% of their monthly income toward a place to live.
“Though this complex is catered toward the elderly, there are elderly here that need affordability in terms of living also,” Garza said.
Realtex Development is requesting the council sign a resolution of support and waive $500 in building permit fees to ensure they have a competitive application to submit.
“There’s always more needed, but this would be a step in right direction,” Garza said.
