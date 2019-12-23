DeWitt County provides new option for retirement of US flags

The DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office has installed a new flag retirement box for proper disposal of worn U.S. flags, according to a news release.
The sheriff’s office has installed the box through a partnership with the National Association of Counties and the National Flag Foundation.
The box is at the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office main lobby, 208 E. Live Oak St. in Cuero. It was installed at no cost to the county, according to the news release.
“This centrally located drop-off provides convenience while respecting our national symbol,” said Sheriff Carl Bowen in the release. “The county is unified in helping enable our citizens to respect our great nation while disposing of old or worn-out flags.”
The United States Flag Code prescribes flag etiquette, including everything from flying the U.S. flag near other flags to instructions on how to raise and lower it, according to the release. Flags should be folded respectfully before being placed in the box.
Members of local veterans’ groups will be responsible for the proper disposal of the worn flags.
“We are pleased to provide these flag retirement boxes,” Matthew Chase, National Association of Counties executive director, said in the release. “Helping residents properly dispose of worn U.S. flags is consistent with our commitment to public service and community engagement.”
