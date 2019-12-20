For years, the trees in Victoria’s DeLeon Plaza were wrapped in white Christmas lights during the holiday season.
This year, however, those lights can’t be found.
“It was squirrels,” said Danielle Williams, Victoria’s assistant director of parks and recreation. “Every year, squirrels were just chewing them up.”
The city used to wrap LED light strands around the trees in the plaza, but with squirrels chewing them up, Williams said, it became a losing battle.
To try something new this year, the city placed LED flood lights on trees in the plaza instead. The lights can be set to different colors – recently they’ve most often been blue – and work by lighting up the tree canopy, Williams said.
The lights will stay up year-round, Williams said, and so far there have been no problems with squirrels.
Additionally, city staff members are talking about bringing back a large Christmas tree to place downtown, too.
“There are no plans set in stone, but we do hope to add a tree and more lights in the future,” Williams said.
