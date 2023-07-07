Victoria's plans for its grand expansion of DeLeon Plaza gets underway on Monday when officials close Forrest Street.

Forrest Street, between Bridge and Main streets, will close permanently at 6 p.m. on Monday so construction can begin.

This construction will expand DeLeon Plaza across Forrest to the front of the O'Connor Plaza building, which houses the Victoria Advocate and numerous other businesses.

The project will turn the street into an expanded pedestrian area which will include:

A performance area with pavilion;

Shaded seating;

Public restrooms;

Space for food trucks;

Sidewalks and drainage improvements in front of the Six Flags Monument;

Water feature funded by a $300,000 grant from the Marsha Shanklin Foundation; and

Statues of Victoria's founding couple, Martin de León and Patricia de la Garza, which will be placed in from of the Six Flags Monument

Talks of the DeLeon Plaza expansion project began in October 2021 as part of a "downtown master plan" for the city.

The plaza's part of the master plan is to spur downtown development by creating a larger event space for programs and festivals that can be used year-round.

The design of the plaza was officially approved last November by the City Council.

"I personally feel very excited," City Manager Jesus A. Garcia said of the beginning of the expansion project.

"For us, this is a transformational project for downtown," he added. "It'll really help downtown become more robust for people to work, live and play."

Construction of the plaza is expected to be finished by March 2024, the month before Victoria's bicentennial on April 13, 2024.