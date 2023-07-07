DeLeon Plaza

The DeLeon Plaza expansion project will include a performance pavilion, space for food trucks and covered seating. The water feature shown in this conceptual rendering is not within the project scope approved by the City Council but could be added later.

 Contributed photo

Victoria's plans for its grand expansion of DeLeon Plaza gets underway on Monday when officials close Forrest Street.

Forrest Street, between Bridge and Main streets, will close permanently at 6 p.m. on Monday so construction can begin. 

This construction will expand DeLeon Plaza across Forrest to the front of the O'Connor Plaza building, which houses the Victoria Advocate and numerous other businesses.

As part of the DeLeon Plaza expansion project, the grassy seating area on the north side of the plaza will be gently sloped to meet the new paved performance area. The water feature and restroom awning shown in this conceptual rendering are not within the project scope approved by the City Council but could be added later.

The project will turn the street into an expanded pedestrian area which will include:

  • A performance area with pavilion;
  • Shaded seating;
  • Public restrooms;
  • Space for food trucks;
  • Sidewalks and drainage improvements in front of the Six Flags Monument;
  • Water feature funded by a $300,000 grant from the Marsha Shanklin Foundation; and 
  • Statues of Victoria's founding couple, Martin de León and Patricia de la Garza, which will be placed in from of the Six Flags Monument

Talks of the DeLeon Plaza expansion project began in October 2021 as part of a "downtown master plan" for the city.

The plaza's part of the master plan is to spur downtown development by creating a larger event space for programs and festivals that can be used year-round.

The design of the plaza was officially approved last November by the City Council.

"I personally feel very excited," City Manager Jesus A. Garcia said of the beginning of the expansion project.

"For us, this is a transformational project for downtown," he added. "It'll really help downtown become more robust for people to work, live and play."

Construction of the plaza is expected to be finished by March 2024, the month before Victoria's bicentennial on April 13, 2024.

Tyrese Boone is the local government and public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. Tyrese is a recent digital and print graduate from the University of North Texas. He may be reached at tboone@vicad.com or text 940-765-6859.

