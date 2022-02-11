Eager Victorians can begin voting in the 2022 joint primary elections for Victoria County as early as Monday.
Voting will be held in Classroom A of the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center until Feb. 25. Voters can visit this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Victoria County Elections Administrator Margetta Hill said those wishing to enjoy an efficient voting experience should take some time to prepare before showing up in person.
That means making sure to remember photo identification and, if possible, voter registration. Hill said having the latter will help speed up the identification process and get people in voting booths faster.
Between several contested races at the local level and the additional state and federal races, there are a lot of names on this year’s ballot.
“It takes a little bit of time to go through all that,” Hill said. “So it would help to do some research.”
Hill recommended that voters familiarize themselves with the sample ballots made available by the League of Women Voters. The sample ballots can be found on the Victoria County government website and are available in both English and Spanish.
Residents wishing to vote by mail have until Feb. 18 to request a ballot, Hill said, adding that those who do should make sure that the driver's license or Social Security number they use should match the numbers on their voter registration. Otherwise, they can expect a call from the county elections office.
