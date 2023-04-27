Total registered voters in Victoria County: 55,107
Early voting in person
- Total vote Thursday: 277
- Total vote to date: 1,237
Early voting by mail
- Total mailed: 198
- Returned Thursday: 4
- Returned to date: 72
Total votes cast:
- 1,309 (2.4%)
Early voting continues from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays through Tuesday at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St.
Election day polling from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. at the county’s 29 polling locations.
Mail in ballots may be returned by mail now until election day or hand delivered only on election day.
Sample ballots are available on the election administrator’s website: vctxelections.org.