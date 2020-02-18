Victoria’s emergency management team plans to focus on innovation this year while expanding on community preparedness.
Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer presented the Victoria City Council with the program’s annual report and goals for 2020 Tuesday night, which include building upon the Victoria Ready campaign, local implementation of IPAWS alerts and a hurricane preparedness guide the team hopes to create and issue to the public.
Corpus Christi and Houston are among cities that already publish local guides, he said, which serve as a reminder of what to do in the face of severe weather events, particularly hurricanes.
“Whereas we don’t want to loose focus on that (Hurricane Harvey) from being a couple of years ago, we understand that as time goes on, complacency will start to set in and people start forgetting the past,” he said.
McBrayer and his team are working with cellphone providers to incorporate the local alerts and warnings into FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert & Warning System, he said.
Commonly know as IPAWS, the system integrates local emergency alerts and warnings with those from national authorities, he said.
Chief J.J. Craig also presented the Victoria Police Department’s annual crime and traffic report to council, and discussed the department’s ongoing push toward relational policing.
“We want the public to know the officers and other employees that they might come in contact with, so it is very important that we continue to be out there and portray that,” he said.
City Council awarded multiple infrastructure-related contracts during its Tuesday meeting, including an almost $3 million contract to Brannan Paving Company for the 2020 Rehabilitation and Overlay Project and about a $1 million contract to Lester Contracting for the Guadalupe River Erosion Repairs.
Resulting from Hurricane Harvey, the erosion project, located in Riverside Park across from the duck pond and at the River Pump Station, will stabilize the riverbank by sloping back vertical banks with rock and planting natural dikes such as willow trees in disturbed areas, said City Engineer Ken Gill.
The project will be 90% funded by a Natural Resources Conservation Service grant, leaving about $175,000 for the city to pay.
”The theory is to keep that river bank,” Gill said. “To follow the ecology of that river.”
Amendments to the city’s budget and Victoria Sales Tax Development Corp. programs and expenditures for fiscal year 2019-2020 were also approved to provide funding to replace the Airline Road waterline and repair the roadway once a new line is installed.
The waterline was installed 50 to 60 years ago and has had 8 significant breaks since 2015, Gill said.
The city plans to start construction this winter and wrap up in 2021, he said. The project will cost a total of about $1.5 million.
