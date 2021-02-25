One day during the recent winter weather, the Victoria Regional Airport found itself busy with passengers. There was just one problem. Like many other buildings in town, the airport had lost running water.
In an effort to accommodate the 30 or so travelers who flew in and out that day, the airport’s employees went all-out to secure water and port-a-potties and keep things running smoothly, said Lenny Llerena, the airport’s director, at Thursday’s meeting of the Victoria Airport Commission.
“We did the impossible to get potable water,” he said. “Within hours, we had potable water for the airplanes, and we were able to capture all those passengers.”
That scramble, in the midst of the winter weather, was the latest example of the airport’s efforts to increase travel since Victoria switched commercial providers from Boutique Air to United Express in mid-November. Since then, the airport has offered daily service to and from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
At Thursday’s meeting, Llerena said enplanements climbed from 171 in November, the month of the switch, to 275 in December, before plateauing at 250 in January. Those numbers are lower than officials would like. The airport is striving to reach 10,000 annual enplanements, or almost 850 a month, which would trigger a $1-million grant from the FAA to help with airport improvements.
“We’re staying steady, but we’re still having problems with getting people in the airplane,” Llerena said Thursday. “The message is not completely out yet.”
Additional marketing efforts are needed to get the word out about the flights, Llerena said. That includes “geofencing,” or online advertising that targets people who have been looking into flights in and out of nearby airports, as well as promoting the United Express service through large employers in the Victoria area.
Llerena had some good news to share about fuel sales at Thursday’s meeting. The airport sold more than 44,000 gallons of fuel in January, compared to 32,000 gallons in January of 2020. He attributed the increased sales primarily to military purchases as well as “people just trying to get out” of Victoria.
Newly appointed Airport Commissioner Alan Kristynik asked a number of questions about the airport’s development during Thursday’s meeting, including whether it would be possible to increase charter flights, which he said have been a strong point during the pandemic, according to one industry magazine.
Several members of the commission and meeting attendees said the airport has looked into promoting charter flights for trips to casinos, concerts and football games in years past.
Those efforts proved unprofitable, Airport Commissioner Buddy Billups and others said.
