Residents who are normally scheduled for trash, recycling and yard waste collection Monday will have an adjusted schedule this week only.
Trash will be collected on Wednesday.
Recycling or yard waste will be collected on Saturday.
All other residents will receive collection services on their regularly scheduled days.
Residents who need to dispose of fallen tree limbs are advised to cut limbs to no longer than 3 feet and stack them at the curb, so they can be serviced during weekly yard waste collection. Residents are reminded to leave 6 feet of clearance between yard waste and any obstacles, including trash carts.
To schedule a pickup of large tree limbs, contact Solid Waste at 361-485-3220.
