The Ethel Lee Tracy Park splash pad is closed for maintenance.
The Parks & Recreation Department is working with the manufacturer to address a problem with the splash pad’s recirculation system. They are trying to determine the cause of the problem and find a solution.
“When a splash pad breaks down, often it needs to be addressed with proprietary equipment that is used exclusively by the manufacturer,” said Parks & Recreation Assistant Director Kimberly Zygmant.
Staff estimated that the splash pad could reopen within the next two months, although the time frame will depend on the manufacturer’s availability and the nature of the malfunction.
Lone Tree Creek splash pad remains open
In the meantime, residents can visit the Lone Tree Creek splash pad, 4009 E. Airline Road.
Residents are reminded that Victoria’s splash pads are activated by a push-button system that turns off when the splash pad is not in use. If the water at the splash pad is not running, residents should press the activator switch.
Community Center splash pad to reopen soon
Parks & Recreation staff anticipate that the Community Center splash pad will reopen by the end of this month as staff complete final repairs at the site.
Like the Ethel Lee Tracy Park splash pad, the Community Center splash pad had maintenance needs that had to be addressed by a specific company, which contributed to project delays.
The splash pad first closed during the pandemic along with the city’s other splash pads. It did not reopen because staff discovered that leaks below the surface had damaged the foundation and eroded the area beneath the splash pad, causing it to sink.
The company that installed the splash pad repaired the damage and leveled the splash pad. These repairs did not start until March because of issues with the company’s availability.
To report a maintenance issue at a splash pad, contact Parks & Recreation at 361-485-3200 or use the Victoria Texas 311 app.
For more information about Parks & Recreation facilities, visit www.victoriatx.gov/parks.