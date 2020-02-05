It’s no surprise the U.S. Senate acquitted President Donald Trump during its impeachment vote Wednesday, said Craig Goodman, University of Houston-Victoria associate professor of political science.
"Everyone knew what was going to happen,” Goodman said. “There's never been a clear indication among Republican senators that they were really seriously going to consider voting to convict the president absent some smoking gun."
Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn voted to acquit the president.
The interesting thing about Trump’s acquittal is the fact that the Senate voted not to hear testimony from witnesses, Goodman said.
"The reality is, anyone watching the Senate and watching American politics, I don't think there is any surprise here,” Goodman said. “I think the outcome was predetermined long before the House ever voted on its articles of impeachment."
Although Trump was not removed from office, lawmakers continue to look for ways to show fault in the president’s actions.
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, is trying to build support to censure Trump.
"It is an easy way out without having to formally vote to convict while still registering disapproval of the president's actions,” Goodman said. “It doesn't carry any formal consequences with it other than it happened."
Congress is wrapped up in a significant amount of partisanship, and there was not as much incentive to cross party lines in regards to Trump’s impeachment, Goodman said.
"Each side is playing for party gain right now," he said.
The impeachment will possibly play a role in November’s elections.
"Democratic voters might be especially motivated,” Goodman explained. “They'll do what it takes to ensure that President Trump is defeated, so perhaps it can spur greater Democratic unity once the party chooses its nominee.”
It can also mobilize higher levels of Republican turnout to outnumber the high Democratic turnout.
“Democrats, all they ever want to do is beat President Trump and so therefore Republicans need to turn out,” Goodman, explaining the Republican reaction.
Goodman noted that the impeachment may not have an effect on voting at all because it happened months before the general election, which is a long time in terms of politics.
“This is going to be an election that is very much about mobilization rather than persuasion,” Goodman said. “Each party is going to work as hard as it can to find its supporters and get them to the polls in November."
