The city of Victoria is hosting a public meeting Wednesday evening to learn more about residents’ broadband needs. Here’s everything you need to know about the meeting and Victoria’s broadband initiative.
Where and when is the public meeting?
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Victoria Community Center annex, 2905 E. North St. Residents can also attend virtually through Zoom. Information about how to join through Zoom is available at victoriatx.gov/broadband.
Who will be at the workshop?
The city of Victoria and CobbFendley are hosting the workshop to provide residents an opportunity to learn more about the city’s broadband improvement efforts and to give their own feedback.
What are the city’s broadband improvement efforts?
The city of Victoria joined with other public entities representing Victoria at the surrounding region in the areas of government, education, health care and economic development to form the Victoria Broadband Commission. The commission aims to improve access to reliable, available and affordable internet service in the area.
The city has partnered with CobbFendley, a civil engineering company, to conduct a feasibility study to assess the broadband needs in Victoria and develop solutions. The results of the study are expected to be present to City Council in September.
I can’t attend the meeting. How else can I share my feedback?
Residents are also invited to share their feedback through an online survey on the city’s website, victoriatx.gov/broadband. Residents who don’t have internet access can call 713-462-3242 to respond by phone or visit the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., for assistance. Survey responses must be submitted by 5 p.m. July 28.
