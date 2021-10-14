Alan Litvak will be the featured speaker at the Victoria GOP monthly meeting on Monday from 5:30–6:30 p.m. Litvak's daughter, Courtney Litvak, was abducted from her high school in Katy and forced into sex trafficking. Alan Litvak and his wife, Kelly Litvak, spent over two years hunting for their daughter, and he will share the story of her recovery.
Litvak and his daughter have spent recent years working for the prevention and recovery of sex-trafficked youth. They recently met with Gov. Greg Abbott as he signed into law new legislation putting in place penalties for perpetrators of these heinous crimes. TX Bill 1831 makes it a felony to traffic children off any school campus in Texas.
The monthly Victoria GOP-Victoria County Republican Party meeting is held the third Monday of each month at the Victoria GOP Headquarters, 115. S. Main St. in Victoria. Doors are open to the public at 5 p.m. at no charge.
For more information about the Victoria GOP and Victoria County Republican Party, contact Bill Pozzi, Republican Party Chair, at 361-727-7029 or email billpozzi@gmail.com. For more information, visit their website at victoriagop.com or Facebook page at Victoria GOP-Victoria County Republican Party.
