The deadline to file to run for Victoria County offices in the 2020 election is 6 p.m. Monday.
Victoria County offices up for election include the county sheriff, the tax assessor-collector, county commissioner for Precincts 1 and 3, constables for each of the county’s four precincts and judges of the 24th and 135th judicial districts, said Margetta Hill, the county’s elections administrator.
Bill Pozzi, chairman of the Victoria County Republican Party, said Friday that he’s been very pleased with the filing turnout.
“I’m really happy about it,” he said.
More than a dozen people have filed to run for different offices, and he was expecting a few more people to file over the weekend or on Monday. He said he is available by phone, over email or in person to talk to anyone who is interested in filing as a Republican for any office.
“What keeps America good is that we have competition every filing period and every election,” he said. “It keeps people straight, Republican or Democrat.”
Pat Tally, chairwoman of the Victoria County Democratic Party, said Friday that not as many Democratic candidates had filed, which is expected, but unfortunate. As of Friday, four people had filed, she said.
“I think Democrats want the change, and we want the ‘blue ways,’ but unless we put our name on the ballot, there’s not anyone for us to vote for,” she said.
Tally said she understands it can be hard for Democrats in Victoria County to make the leap to run because it’s “always been a red county.” But, she said, that shouldn’t keep people from running, in part because the number of registered voters who turn out to vote on Election Day is always low.
“So what I try to tell people is since nobody’s voting numbers are very high, it doesn’t take many people to put you into the winners’ circle,” she said.
Tally said she hopes anyone who is considering running will make the leap and file. Like Pozzi, she said she is available by phone, email or in person through the day Monday.
“If somebody believes in themselves and wants to run, they should,” she said. “Bill (Pozzi) and I are here to support them.”
